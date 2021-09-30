Gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones to speak at GOP meeting

Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones will be the guest speaker at the Saturday, Oct. 2, Bulloch County GOP Breakfast Club meeting.

Local Republicans meet the first Saturday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at Parkwood RV Park, 12188 Highway 301 South. Fellowship and greetings at 8 a.m., breakfast line opens at 8:15. The full breakfast is $10. To reserve your breakfast, send an email request to: bcgopbreakfastclub@gmail.com

mailto:bcgopbreakfastclub@gmail.com

. You can also pay online at www.bullochgop.org.

Also visiting on Saturday will be commissioner of Agriculture candidate Tyler Harper.

The Nov. 6 meeting speakers will be U.S. Senate candidate Kelvin King and Georgia Secretary of State candidate TJ Hudson.

For more information, call (912) 515-7141.