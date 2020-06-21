GSU music faculty win 2nd Global Music Award

Dr. Larisa Elisha, coordinator of Upper Strings, and Dr. Steven Elisha, head of the Strings area, faculty of the Department of Music at Georgia Southern University, have been awarded a Global Music Award for their MSR-Classics re-release, DUO VIRTUOSO – Works for Violin & Cello, featuring duos of Beethoven, Boccherini, Handel-Halvorsen, Haydn, Kodály and Mozart. The album’s popularity resulted in a re-release from MSR-Classics.

In 2018, the Elishas received their first Global Music Award in the duo and new release categories for the MSR-Classics release, DUO VIRTUOSO II – Works for Violin and Cello, featuring masterpieces created between the two world wars from European composers Honegger, Ravel and Schulhoff. Both releases received critical acclaim and were featured in Gramophone, Fanfare Magazine, Atlanta Audio Society, American Record Guide, Malcolm Tattersall’s Music & Vision, Turok’s Choice, BBC Music and other leading publications.

The Elishas are internationally acclaimed soloists, chamber musicians and pedagogues. Individually, and together as the Elaris Duo, the Elishas have gained national and international renown, performing in venues all over the world. The Elaris Duo’s live broadcasts and CD recordings are frequently heard on National Public Radio. As advocates of contemporary music, the duo has premiered new works by Joel Feigin, Malcolm Solomon and other composers.

Established in 2011, the Global Music Awards is a renowned international music competition which celebrates independent musicians and is recognized as "music's golden seal of approval."