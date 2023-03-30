GS student arrested for alleged social media threat

A Georgia Southern University student was arrested by campus police Thursday after making an alleged threat over social media earlier in the week.

Georgia Southern University Police took out a warrant and arrested Kimberlie P. Bennett on charges of terroristic threats and acts based on a social media post she is accused of making early Monday morning.

According to reports, Bennett’s post indicated she might hurt herself or others in class if a test scheduled for the end of the week did not go well.

University Police investigated immediately and quickly determined there was no cause for immediate emergency action on campus. Police made contact with Bennett, who was located off campus on Monday, and referred her and the incident to campus officials while continuing to investigate.

Further investigation led University Police to seek a warrant and they arrested Bennett at her residence on Thursday without incident.





According to a release from the University, “Georgia Southern University will not hesitate to charge any individual whose behavior or actions unlawfully threaten the life, safety, or health of others. As a reminder, University Police should always be the first call when anyone knows of suspicious or alarming behavior. University Police will send an EAGLE ALERT any time they have information indicating that the University community may be in imminent danger and will include directives to the campus community on what steps to take next.”