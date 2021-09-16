GS: Road rage led to campus shooting incident; no one hit by gunfire

Georgia Southern University Police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Georgia Southern University Campus near Kennedy Hall.

Jennifer Wise, director of communications for Georgia Southern’s Communications and Marketing Department, said “Information from the investigation indicates the shooting was a result of an accident off-campus at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Lanier Drive that led to a road rage incident.”

Wise said the victim attempted to get away from the pursuit of the other motorist involved in the accident and ended up campus where he was followed by the assailant.

She said the assailant then fired shots at the victim's car near Kennedy Hall and drove away from campus.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident but was not directly hit by gunfire, Wise said.

The university sent out an Eagle Alert to students and staff about 10 p.m. indicating a shooting incident had occurred and to avoid the area near Kennedy Hall. And also that the assailant had driven away from campus and police did not believe there was a “continued threat to the campus community.”

“No one known to be involved in the incident is affiliated with Georgia Southern,” Wise said.

Anyone with information on the accident or road rage incident is asked to call Sgt. Danny Garrigus at University Police at (912) 478-5234.