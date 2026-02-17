GS rises in Best Online Programs report

Six of Georgia Southern University's online programs were ranked recently in the top 100 in the 2026 "Best Online Programs" rankings report by U.S. News & World Report, which focuses on midcareer distance learners.

Georgia Southern's online master's in education programs rose in the rankings again this year by more than 20 spots, landing at No. 64 on the best online graduate education programs list.

"Being recognized by U.S. News & World Report among the nation's best online education programs underscores the strength of our online master's programs and the commitment of our faculty and staff to delivering an exceptional educational experience," said Amy Lingo, Ed.D., dean of the Georgia Southern College of Education. "Our continued climb in the rankings —including a 21-point increase in this year alone — confirms our success in making high-quality education accessible to hundreds of educators and preparing them to make a lasting impact in their schools and communities."

The online criminal justice and criminology graduate degree program remains in the top 30 of schools at no. 28 again this year.

In the "Grad Business" category, which encompasses a variety of non-MBA master's degrees in fields such as business analytics, accounting and supply chain management, Georgia Southern ranked No. 89 (tie).

Georgia Southern was recognized for its online MBA and Best Online MBA for Veterans program, both of which ranked higher on the list than the previous year. The online MBA program rose to no. 93 (tie) in the nation while the Veterans MBA program edged up to no. 56 (tie).

"Our rise in the U.S. News & World Report rankings is a clear indicator of the Parker College's dedication to academic excellence and student success," said Nivine Richie, Ph.D., CFA, dean of the Parker College of Business. "By climbing in the Grad Business as well as the MBA and Veterans-MBA categories, we are demonstrating that our programs provide a high-value, flexible education that meets the demands of today's competitive market. We remain focused on providing our students with the specialized skills necessary to lead in a global economy."

Additionally, the university was recognized for its online Master's in Information Technology program, which ranked at No. 80 this year on the publication's list of best online master's in formation technology programs.



