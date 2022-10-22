GS police arrest two following car break-ins, theft

Using surveillance camera footage, Georgia Southern Police have identified and arrested two men accused of breaking into a car and stealing a laptop.

Amaan Malik Jones, 18, of Licolntown, Ga., and Dontavon Da’Shaun Norman, 18, of Statesboro, have both been charged with one count each of entering auto and theft by taking (articles from vehicle). Neither are Georgia Southern University students.

The incident occurred on the evening of Oct.13, when a student reported that his wallet, backpack and laptop had been stolen from his vehicle in the Southern Pines residence hall parking lot.

After reviewing camera footage from the parking lot, investigators saw two individuals walk through the parking lot, pulling on almost every vehicle door they could.

Additional surveillance cameras in the area aided investigators in identifying both individuals leading to their arrest.

During the investigation, officers recovered the stolen wallet, backpack and laptop.

University officials advise students and staff to always lock their vehicles to prevent theft as there have been several reported break-ins and attempted break-ins around Statesboro.