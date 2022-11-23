GS officer helps capture Claxton man wanted for multiple felonies

An incident on Tuesday ended with the identification and peaceful apprehension of a Claxton man wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro.

According to a release from Georgia Southern University sent Wednesday, Police Investigator Trevor Williams with the university police department, saw a driver at 11 a.m. Tuesday on Lanier Drive, near the university’s south campus area, actively on his cell phone while driving.

The driver, later identified as Javonta Lee of Claxton, who is not a Georgia Southern student, has multiple felony violation warrants that include aggravated assault, cruelty to children, theft by taking and criminal trespass.

Williams tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver pulled into the parking lot of a business and appeared to be stopping, but then pulled out again at a rapid speed and began trying to evade Williams, according to the release.

Williams followed the vehicle as it sped into The Islands subdivision. When the vehicle reached a dead end, it stopped after hitting some shrubs. The driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran into an apartment. The only occupant of the apartment safely left as officers arrived.

Officers were able to contact family members who helped talk Lee into surrendering without incident.

Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol assisted.“Whether directly on campus or in the areas surrounding Georgia Southern, our officers are actively working to keep the community safe and resolving incidents peacefully,” said Georgia Southern University Police Chief Laura McCullough. “I commend Investigator Williams for his work to identify someone with such a criminal history and his actions that ended the situation without further endangering the community.”