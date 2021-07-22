GS legend Adrian Peterson brings free training to youth

Georgia Southern University football legend Adrian Peterson held four free training sessions this week for youngsters in the first through eighth grades.

Peterson shared secrets to increasing strength, conditioning, speed and agility that he learned in his Hall of Fame college football career at Georgia Southern and during his eight years in the National Football league.

His P3 training program — Pray, Perform, Persist – taught about 25 campers techniques that can be executed anywhere without having to buy any equipment.

To learn more about Peterson’s program, go to http://www.adrianpeterson3.com/p3.html