GS legend Adrian Peterson brings free training to youth
After a spirited hour-long workout, Georgia Southern great Adrian Peterson, center, gathers campers in to share what they learned for the day on Tuesday, July 20 during.

Georgia Southern University football legend Adrian Peterson held four free training sessions this week for youngsters in the first through eighth grades.

Peterson shared secrets to increasing strength, conditioning, speed and agility that he learned in his Hall of Fame college football career at Georgia Southern and during his eight years in the National Football league.

His P3 training program — Pray, Perform, Persist – taught about 25 campers techniques that can be executed anywhere without having to buy any equipment.

To learn more about Peterson’s program, go to http://www.adrianpeterson3.com/p3.html

