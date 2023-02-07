GS to install high tech security cameras

Georgia Southern University is planning a major upgrade to its campus security cameras and video technology.

According to a release from Georgia Southern, approximately $1.2 million was budgeted for the university to upgrade the cameras in the residence halls and other buildings in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville to bring the current cameras from analog to a digital platform.

“This upgrade allows us to add more cameras, extend our reach, add storage and searching capabilities and better integrate our cameras into other video surveillance networks in use by local law enforcement,” said Georgia Southern University Police Chief Laura McCullough. “This is a major step forward in our ongoing work to keep our campus safe.”

The new equipment will add to, and augment, Georgia Southern’s network of more than 1,800 video cameras on its three campuses. The project will begin in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed by the start of the fall 2023 semester.

According to the release, the new technology package includes state-of-the-art Flock cameras, which are motion-activated and record license plate numbers of any vehicle that comes into the hall parking lots.

Flock Safety’s “Vehicle Fingerprint” technology lets police search the video by vehicle make, color, type, license plate, state of the license plate, missing plate, covered plate, paper plate, and unique vehicle details such as roof racks, bumper stickers and more.

Additionally, new cameras will be placed at entrances to the campuses that can tie into those from other law enforcement agencies. The end result will be an interconnected network of cameras across the region.

The cameras may be used to look for a specific suspect or a vehicle that has been entered into law enforcement databases. Additionally, the university can use Flock for investigative purposes as well by going back and looking for any cars that fit a certain profile if it was associated with a crime or if there was a gunshot detected nearby.