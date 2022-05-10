GS group to hold ‘Rally for Roe’ Sunday at Courthouse

The Young Democrats at Georgia Southern University will hold a reproductive rights rally Sunday, May 15. “Rally for Roe” will be held at the Bulloch County Courthouse, in downtown Statesboro from 1-4 p.m.

The Students with Disabilities Advocacy Group at Georgia Southern and the Bulloch County Democratic Committee are co-sponsoring the event.

“This is the public’s opportunity to protest against the Supreme Court’s draft leak that indicated the overturning of Roe vs. Wade,” said Jill G. King, in a press release about the event.

King, who is a student at Georgia Southern and the incoming president of the Students with Disabilities Group at the university.

“Local women and other progressives will be at the event to make their voices heard, as well as a handful of speakers,” King said.

Speakers will include GA House of Representatives candidate Madeline Ryan Smith and Reve. Dr. Jane Page.

Information about the rally may be found on the Facebook pages of the Young Democrats of Georgia Southern, the Students with Disabilities Advocacy Group, and the Bulloch County Democratic Committee.