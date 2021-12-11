GS Fall graduations at Paulson Monday, Tuesday

Sachin Shailendra and Vic Reynolds will serve as speakers for Georgia Southern University’s Fall 2021 Commencement ceremonies on Monday and Tuesday – Dec. 13 and 14 – at Paulson Stadium and Cherie Dennis will be the speaker Saturday – Dec. 11 – at the Savannah Convention Center.

Georgia Southern will hold commencement ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate students from each of the university’s 10 colleges.

The commencement ceremony on Saturday will be held at the Savannah Convention Center at 3 p.m. for undergraduate and graduate students from each of the university’s three campuses who wish to graduate in Savannah.

The remaining two ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate students from specific colleges will take place at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on the Statesboro Campus on Monday and Tuesday at 2 p.m. on both days.

Each ceremony will be live-streamed to the commencement page on University’s website and Facebook page.

Cherie Dennis

Georgia’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Dennis (Armstrong ‘10), will address graduates at Saturday’s ceremony in Savannah. Dennis teaches English to Speakers of Other Languages at Hesse K-8 School in Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.

Sachin Shailendra

Shailendra, chair of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, will speak to graduates at Monday’s commencement ceremony in Statesboro.

As president of SG Contracting, Inc., Shailendra has responsibility for the company in its entirety, governing its activities and providing the direction to smoothly and efficiently match people and projects to deliver successful outcomes.

Vic Reynolds

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Director Vic Reynolds (‘79) will address graduates at Tuesday’s ceremony in Statesboro.

Reynolds was appointed as the GBI director, where he leads an agency of more than 900 employees, by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019.