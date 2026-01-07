GS Care Station aims to improve access to health products, testing

Georgia Southern University’s Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics officially launched its “Care Station Project” earlier this week that will help address barriers to accessing over-the-counter health products.

University officials and others gathered Monday around the project’s first Care Station located in the alleyway behind Georgia Southern’s City Campus on East Main St., in Statesboro to speak about the goals of the initiative.

According to a release from Georgia Southern, Care Stations are standalone kiosks open 24/7 that allow users to purchase a range of over-the-counter health products. Items can be paid for using a digital wallet on a mobile phone; cash is not accepted.

The project team, led by Jennifer Drey, the Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics community outreach coordinator, and Jill Johns, project manager, prioritized the specific needs of the local population when developing the idea. Georgia Southern University’s Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics first Care Station is shown in the alleyway behind Georgia Southern’s City Campus on East Main St. in Statesboro. - photo by Photo courtesy Georgia Southern University

“By understanding the unique needs of the community, we can offer customized health products and tests in easily accessible locations,” Drey said.

Because many of the products are personal in nature, the team designed the kiosks to provide users with privacy.

“These kiosks are easy to use, safe and completely confidential,” Johns said. “Whether someone is purchasing pain relievers or sexually transmitted infection tests, their privacy is protected.”

To help ensure the Care Stations meet community needs, the Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics is requesting Statesboro and Bulloch County residents share anonymous feedback through an online form at bit.ly/CareStation_Statesboro.

To expand access, a second Care Station will open soon in Vidalia.





Products and tests currently available at the Statesboro Care Station:

General Health

Allergy medication

Bandages

Condoms

Eyeglass repair kit

Hand sanitizer wipes

Hygiene kit

Pain Relief and Wound Care

Ibuprofen

Urinary pain relief tablets

Rinse-free bath wipes

Wound care kit

Children’s Health and Wellness

Children’s Tylenol

Diaper changing kit

Menstrual Products

Pads

Tampons

Diabetes Care

Glucose tablets

Testing

Test My Drink sheets

Pregnancy tests

HIV and syphilis tests

Chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV and syphilis tests



