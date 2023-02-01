GreenFest set for Feb. 18 in downtown Statesboro

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are gearing up for the ninth annual GreenFest in downtown Statesboro. The event is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 with sustainable fun for the whole family to enjoy.



According to a release from Amanda Clements, coordinator for Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, the goal of GreenFest 2023 is to educate the public about sustainable solutions available in the community and to share green resources and eco-friendly ideas in an outdoor festival atmosphere.

Festivalgoers can enjoy sustainability workshops, children’s activities and more, Clements said.

The event will showcase all the local area has to offer for sustainable living. Over 30 interactive vendors and exhibitors will share sustainability information and green products to encourage a green lifestyle.

Also, the City of Statesboro Tree Board will hold a tree planting at 11 a.m. on the Willie McTell Trail to highlight the importance of trees in communities and pay tribute to Arbor Day, which is celebrated in Georgia Feb. 17.

All GreenFest activities will be held on East Vine St located behind City Hall. The address for the event is 29 E Vine St, Statesboro, GA 30458. To learn more about GreenFest or to view the full list of vendors, visit www.keepstatesborobullochbeautiful.org/greenfest.