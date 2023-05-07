By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Greater Bethel AME Church holds 9th annual honoree celebration
Bethel
Honored during the celebration were Ethel Monique Moore, Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church, and Rev. Kenneth Griffin. Standing: Marsha Twiggs; Judy Brock Spivey, The Original First African Baptist Church, Rev. Christopher M. Culbreth I; Jacqueline Tremble, Historical First African Baptist Church, Rev. James Howard; Latrese Hill, Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Rev. Maurice Hill; Michelle Lovett Ivery, Greater Bethel AME Church, Rev. DeBorah Lanier Scott; Dr. Amy Clemons, St. Mary’s Baptist Church, Rev. Timotheus Mincey; Earline Sharpe Johnson, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Rev. Daniel Woodson; J.R. Holloway, Body of Christ Assembly, Rev. Samuel C. Watkins Sr.; LaQuanda Smiley Love, Hodges Grove Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. John Harmon. Not pictured were Barbara Ann Smith, Jerusalem AME Church, Rev. Theodore Valcourt; Gloria Jean Tremble, Mt. Zion AME, Rev. Dr. Gloria Reviere; and Ann Ross, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

The Rev. DeBorah Lanier Scott, pastor of Greater Bethel AME Church, along with honoree chairperson Marsha Twiggs, officers and members, celebrated their 9th annual honoree program on April 16.

Eleven Statesboro residents were honored for their outstanding community and church services.  Included were Dr. Amy Clemons, Lakesha Hill, J.R. Holloway, Michelle Lovett Ivery, Earline Sharpe Johnson, LaQuanda Smiley-Love, Ethel Monique Moore, Ann Ross, Barbara Ann Smith, Judy Brock Spivey, Gloria Jean Tremble and Jacqueline M. Tremble.

In addition to the honorees, four young men were presented certificates for their monthly assistance with the church's food program. Those accepting certificates included Clyde Bower, Kenneth Hunter, Wesley Jones and Dexter Smith.

Bethel
Pictured are Wesley Jones, Dexter Smith, Scott, Clyde Bowers and Kenneth Hunter.

Twiggs congratulated all of the honorees for their awesome community and church service. Words of gratitude were extended Scott. She challenged everyone to continue to perform God's work.


