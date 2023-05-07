Greater Bethel AME Church holds 9th annual honoree celebration

The Rev. DeBorah Lanier Scott, pastor of Greater Bethel AME Church, along with honoree chairperson Marsha Twiggs, officers and members, celebrated their 9th annual honoree program on April 16.

Eleven Statesboro residents were honored for their outstanding community and church services. Included were Dr. Amy Clemons, Lakesha Hill, J.R. Holloway, Michelle Lovett Ivery, Earline Sharpe Johnson, LaQuanda Smiley-Love, Ethel Monique Moore, Ann Ross, Barbara Ann Smith, Judy Brock Spivey, Gloria Jean Tremble and Jacqueline M. Tremble.

In addition to the honorees, four young men were presented certificates for their monthly assistance with the church's food program. Those accepting certificates included Clyde Bower, Kenneth Hunter, Wesley Jones and Dexter Smith.

Pictured are Wesley Jones, Dexter Smith, Scott, Clyde Bowers and Kenneth Hunter.



Twiggs congratulated all of the honorees for their awesome community and church service. Words of gratitude were extended Scott. She challenged everyone to continue to perform God's work.



