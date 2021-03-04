Great Dane Statesboro ramps up hiring

At Great Dane Statesboro, excellence is built into each trailer that rolls off the line.

The manufacturing plant first broke ground in 2011, and by April 2012, the plant’s first refrigerated trailers were completing production.

Today, the plant is more than 400 employees strong, with plans to expand to a workforce of nearly 500 by year’s end.

Across the country, Great Dane is seeking committed craftsmen who are ready to make something that makes a difference.

People who appreciate making something with their hands, and building a better life for themselves, their family, and the community.

The national trailer manufacturer is proud to play a crucial role in producing the heavy-duty trailers that are carrying COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies across the country, bringing hope and relief to millions of Americans.

At the company’s 11 manufacturing plants across the country, hiring is ramping up as the economy rebounds from an unprecedented year.

Here too in Statesboro, Great Dane is seeking to immediately add employees to its ranks as the plant rises to meet increased production demand.

The trucking industry is playing an ever-increasing role in delivering goods to homes across the nation, and Great Dane Statesboro is ready to rise to meet demand.

"Through it all, we continue to move ahead and produce transportation solutions to help our customers keep moving American industry forward," shared Steve Bullard, Great Dane Statesboro Plant Manager.

Great Dane Statesboro is seeking to fill a range of positions including trailer assemblers, welders, machine operators, and maintenance technicians.

With these positions come great advancement and training opportunities, Great Dane leaders shared.

“Nearly all of our supervisors here in Statesboro began their careers on the shop floor,” said Chad Knight, Mainline Supervisor.

“Through hard work and training, they have moved up the ranks and now supervise their own teams,” he added.

Great Dane Statesboro offers a 4-day workweek, competitive wages, paid holidays, excellent benefits, advancement opportunities, pension plan, 401k, tuition reimbursement, and more. And Employees can work a day or night shift hours (Monday through Thursday) from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., or 7 a.m. to 5:30pm.

Company officials say no experience is required and no resume needed to apply, just a readiness to work and keep American industry moving forward in 2021.

Statesboro is the newest of Great Dane’s plants, featuring many investments in advanced equipment to build the industry’s popular “Super Seal” refrigerated trailer.

Since its opening, Statesboro employees have played a large part in the community, participating in events like the Chocolate Run, Relay for Life, Restoring the Breach, and supporting local athletic booster clubs.

Plant officials say they are also proud that the workforce has experienced more than 2,000,000 hours without a lost time incident, because at Great Dane Statesboro, safety is always top of mind.

“Our commitment to safety to is our top priority and we continue to Think Safety First to provide a safe environment for our workforce to do their job with confidence,” Bullard added.

To add more positions to their ranks, Great Dane Statesboro leaders have recently begun hosting drive-thru job fairs at the plant, a new twist on the hiring event to keep candidates socially distant and safe while exploring career opportunities.

It’s a new and creative way to engage with the community and share the many career opportunities available at the plant as production ramps up well into 2022.