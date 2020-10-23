Great American Cleanup set for Saturday

Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are preparing for a COVID-19 friendly Great American Cleanup on Saturday.

The 2020 cleanup will look different from previous cleanups due to accommodating COVID-19 safety measures. This cleanup will be a "drive thru" cleanup where individuals and families can drive through to pick up a packet of supplies – complete with gloves, a vest, trash bags, and a map of a designated right-of-way location - to pick up litter.

Once individuals drive through and pick up their supplies they will be instructed to head their designated location.

Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are calling all citizens of Statesboro to come and participate.

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to resume our cleanups for our community,” said Amanda Clements, coordinator for KSBB. “It has been long overdue and I cannot wait to see everyone come together and take pride in Statesboro.”

The location of the cleanup drive thru will be at the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 222 South Main St., and will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.

There will be T-Shirts made to give out the first 100 volunteers (or until supplies last) who come through the drive thru to receive their supplies.