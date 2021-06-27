Governor's daughter Lucy Kemp named an honorary Statesboro citizen

Lucy Kemp, daughter of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, was recently made an Honorary Citizen of Statesboro by proclamation of Mayor Jonathan McCollar in the presence of City Council. The presentation was also made in memory of Bulloch County resident Harrison Deal, who was Lucy Kemp’s boyfriend.

Harrison, the 20-year-old son of Bulloch County Commissioner Curt Deal and Jenni Deal, died in a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 16 near Pooler Parkway in Chatham County on Dec. 4, 2020.

Deal’s parents and other members of their family, members of Kemp’s family including her mother, as well as the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners and the county manager, attended the Honorary Citizen plaque proclamation shortly after the start of the regular Statesboro City Council meeting June 15.

“Lucy, we know that Harrison was special to you, and like I shared with her, you’re going to be forever an honorary citizen of the city of Statesboro,” McCollar said. “We love you like you love Harrison. We love the Deal family. These are immaculate people. They have been for a very long time in this community, and no matter what, the thing about Statesboro, we stick together, and that goes for Bulloch County as well.”

To Kemp, he also added that the presentation was meant to recognize “how special Harrison was to the community, how special you are to the community, and how special the Deal family is to this community.” McCollar also told Curt Deal and his family, “We love you; we’re with you; we support you no matter what.”

Commissioner Deal in turn expressed appreciation and said the family had seen the community’s support and “felt the power of prayer get us to where we’re at today.”

Harrison Deal was working as a campaign staffer for then-U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler when the fatal crash occurred a few hours before a Dec. 4 campaign rally for Loeffler and then-Sen. David Perdue, which then-Vice President Mike Pence attended, at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

That day, a statement was released in the names of the governor, the first lady and their three daughters:

“Today we lost a member of our ‘Kemp Strong’ family and words cannot express how much Harrison Deal’s life, love and support meant to us. He was a person of deep faith, unmatched integrity, and incredible kindness,” it began. “Harrison was the Kemp son and brother we never had.”