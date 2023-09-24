The goober rules at annual Brooklet Peanut Festival

Downtown Brooklet was once again a hub for fun, family and all things peanut as the 34th annual Brooklet Peanut Festival took over the town on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Triplets Evan, Ellis, and Ethan Edwards wait like little birds in a nest for some bites of food from mom Chelsea and dad Ben during the annual Peanut Festival in Brooklet on Saturday, Sept. 16. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Sara Nease of Clyo enjoys a spread of food with daughter Paige, 11, son Cade, 9, and pup Pax during the annual Peanut Festival. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Justin Soderberg gives daughter Emma, 7 months, a little attention while waiting for a shuttle ride during the annual Peanut Festival in Brooklet on Saturday, Sept. 16. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Originally from Bulloch County, Gene Wright gives daughter Janessa, 2, a shaded ride during the annual Peanut Festival while visiting from Raleigh, North Carolina. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Dax Padget, 7, of Dublin, left, and brother Lawson, 10, enjoy snow cones while mom Kaysy totes the spoils of their gaming during the annual Peanut Festival. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Vita Schley of Coastal Roasters out of Richmond Hill unhusks steaming hot ears of roasted corn during the annual Peanut Festival. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Jimmy Baker, center, officiates an unofficial slow tractor race between Maddox Ashford, 9, and Lloyd Strickland during the annual Peanut Festival. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

