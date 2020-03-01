'Godspell' creates magic at PAC at Georgia Southern

The Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern is excited to be partnering with Georgia Southern Theatre & Performance to present Broadway favorite “Godspell” as part of their 2019-20 Main Stage Series. The show opens Feb 27 at 7:30 p.m., and will run through March 1.

“Godspell” boasts a score with chart-topping songs, led by hit “Day by Day.” In the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (“Wicked,” “Pippin,” “Children of Eden”), a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables from the Gospel of St. Matthew.

An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Written in 1971, “Godspell” embodies the spirit of 70s generation’s rock musicals. Since its inception, this show has toured the country and been a musical theater standard in schools, universities and churches.

In 2011 it was revisited by its creators and updated for the 21st century. The same songs are there, with a richer and deeper musical voice and the formal addition of "Beautiful City."

It is this revival being performed at Georgia Southern. In addition to “Day by Day,” old favorites like "Prepare Ye” and "By My Side" will be easily recognized by audiences.

“Godspell” Director Lisa Abbott notes, “The magic of this show is the community it creates not just with the cast but with the audience as well. The message of the show is about acceptance and love and the cast and crew have enjoyed creating ways to tell that story with open hearts and open minds."

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth 17 and under and are on sale now at the GSU PAC box office. Discounts are available for Georgia Southern students and faculty/staff. Group rates for groups of 10 or more are also available.

Visit the box office in person Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or purchase tickets over the phone at 912-478-7999 or online at www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac.