Ginny Smith named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Ginny Smith, a RN in the Emergency Department, its Employee of the Month for August.

Singletary began her career at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in 2017.

"Ginny embodies the Community Cares culture in all aspects of her job," said Cheri Wagner, RN, BSN, CEN, assistant cinical director of East Georgia Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department. "As an RN (registered nurse), she consistently provides excellent physical and psychosocial care for her patients. She appropriately advocates for her patients, assures that they are comfortable, and provides thorough care.

"As a professional in her field of nursing, Ginny displays a thirst for knowledge and is always advancing her skills. She takes every opportunity to learn from peers, providers, and through her professional organization. Ginny recently obtained her CEN (Certified Emergency Nurse) credentials. As a coworker, Ginny is a pleasure to work alongside. She is infectious with her positive attitude. She is always willing to help a coworker and encourages us to maintain and strive for high standards of care."

"We should all be like Ginny - a team member who is ever striving to become more for their community (coworkers and patients)."

"It's evident that Ginny's award is very well deserved," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at EGRMC.