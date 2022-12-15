'Ghost Road' movie to play in Midway

Local videographer Jason Martin is taking his film, “The Legend of Ghost Road,” on the road.

The Savannah Paranormal Society invited Martin to screen the 53-minute-movie Friday, Dec. 16 in Midway at Haunted Grounds Coffee. The showing is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside the shop at 248 Butler Avenue. Tickets are $6.50 and are available online here.

The film is based on the local legend of “Ghost Road” in Brooklet that on any given night you may see a mysterious orange light along with ghostly apparitions.

On Martin’s first of several unexplained sightings, he saw the lights, and on subsequent outings took photos and videos.

The film includes his own videography as well as accounts and footage from others who have explored the road and captured images of what he believes are supernatural occurrences.