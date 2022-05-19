Getting ready to make a Splash

Splash in the Boro will open for the 2022 season this weekend and begin its seven-day schedule on May 28.

“Opening Splash in the Boro is always an exciting time for everyone and we are looking forward to a great season and an even better opening weekend,” said Eddie Canon, director of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department. “Our team has been working diligently to make this Splash season the best yet for our visitors.”

The Mill Creek Park aquatic playground will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Beginning May 28, Splash will be open every day through July 31 and then Saturday’s and Sundays in August and September, closing on Labor Day – Sept. 5.

“We are so excited about opening the park back up for visitors and look forward to seeing everyone this summer,” said Alex Estrada, Aquatics Division manager.

“We look forward to another wonderful summer at Splash in the Boro.”

The water park staff posts regularly on its Facebook page and other social media outlets, including announcements of closures or delays due to weather.

Season passes and daily tickets are available at splashintheboro.com. The website also offers information about discounts, special events at the park and amenities, including private parties, available at Splash.



