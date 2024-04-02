Georgia State Retirees Association holds Statesboro outreach meeting April 10

The Georgia State Retirees Association, or GSRA, will hold a Statesboro outreach meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10 in the second-floor community room at Synovus Bank, 2 East Main St., with goals of recruiting more members, forming a chapter here and educating current and prospective state retirees – especially those covered by the Employees Retirement System of Georgia – about their pensions and healthcare benefits.