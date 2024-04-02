By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia State Retirees Association holds Statesboro outreach meeting April 10
Group that includes non-teacher retirees wants chapter here; funding of COLA a perennial concern
GSRA logo
The Georgia State Retirees Association, or GSRA, will hold a Statesboro outreach meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10 in the second-floor community room at Synovus Bank, 2 East Main St., with goals of recruiting more members, forming a chapter here and educating current and prospective state retirees – especially those covered by the Employees Retirement System of Georgia – about their pensions and healthcare benefits.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter