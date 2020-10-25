Georgia' Southern's Performing Arts Center to offer online concerts on Facebook

Looking for something to do during the next few weekends? Georgia Southern University’s Performing Arts Center has the ticket — and you won’t even need one.

In the coming weeks, the PAC will be offering concerts exclusively on its Facebook page. The concerts each begin at 6 p.m. and are free to view.

Sunday night, Naturally 7 will perform a mix of pop, rock, and rhythm and blues, recreating the sound of a full band using only their voices. Named Best Vocal Group in 2019 on CBS’ World’s Best with James Corden, Naturally 7 is one of those rare groups of performers that will absolutely blow your mind.

On Nov. 8, Mojo and the Bayou Gypsies are on tap. Performing a mix of styles, including Zydeco, Cajun and the New Orleans two-step, as well as rock and roll and blues, this group always brings the best of the Louisiana music traditions to the stage. Featuring accordion, fiddle, rub boards and more, the charisma and just plain fun this band delivers will have you howling for more.

What do you get when you combine bagpipes and rock? Bagrock, of course. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will perform on Nov. 22. This high intensity group features pipers, guitarists, keyboards, drummers and classic step dancers. They’ll deliver classic rock hits from Journey, Coldplay and Queen, as well as traditional music from Scotland.

Finally, on Dec. 13, you can enjoy TikTok sensation The Sharpe Family Singers. With more than 3.5 million followers and over 350 million views of their videos, this family will give a lively performance of your favorite Disney and Broadway hits. The family is headed up by Ron and Barbra Sharpe, who fell in love during their time performing in “Les Miserables,” and now share the incredible talent of their family.

To enjoy any of the performances, log onto Facebook: @GSUPerformingArtsCenter.



