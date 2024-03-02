Georgia Southern University Bands to present free concert Monday at PAC

The Georgia Southern University Bands will present the “The Machinery of Memory & Make Believe” concert 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Georgia Southern University Performing Arts Center.

The Machinery of Memory & Make Believe is performance that tinkers within the mental machinery where remembrance, reverence and creativity function as interlocking cogs and wheels to create inventions of consciousness.

The music of Jodie Blackshaw and Robert W. Smith encourage listeners to remember significant historical moments, while honoring the recent passing of the latter and his contributions to wind band compositions.

The performance of works by Joel Love and William Schuman draw on the significance of reverence and faith in our daily lives, while the music of Malcolm Arnold and Joseph Willcox Jenkins respects the significance of those compositions in the canon of wind band literature.

Monday’s program:

WIND SYMPHONY - Michael Thomas, conductor

· Into the Storm (Robert W. Smith)

· It is Well (Joel Love)

· Into the Sun (Jodie Blackshaw)

· Prelude, Siciliano and Rondo (Malcolm Arnold; trans. by John Paynter)

SYMPHONIC WIND ENSEMBLE - Dr. John Franklin, conductor

· American Overture for Band (Joseph Willlcox Jenkins)

· Autobahn (Ryan George) – conducted by Karly Henson, graduate student conductor

· When Jesus Wept (William Schuman) - featuring euphonium soloist Collin Morgan, trumpet soloist Nigel Olmedo, & tenor drum soloist Jonah Davis

· Steampunk Suite (Erika Svanoe)

· “Marsche” from Symphonic Metamorphosis (Paul Hindemith; trans. Keith Wilson

The concert is free and open to the public.