Georgia Southern to offer new Ph.D. in biomedical sciences

Georgia Southern University’s College of Science and Mathematics received approval earlier this week from the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia to launch a Doctor of Philosophy in biomedical sciences degree.

The Board of Regents approved the academic program during a meeting on Oct. 14. Pending final approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, classes will begin in fall 2026 on both the Statesboro and Armstrong campuses, according to a release from Georgia Southern.

“This new Ph.D. program creates an invaluable educational pipeline, completing the continuity of training we envisioned when we launched our undergraduate program,” said Michael Huggins, Ph.D., dean of the College of Science and Mathematics. “Now, students can begin their journey with us as freshmen, engage in mentored research throughout their bachelor’s degree and seamlessly transition into a terminal degree that accelerates their progress toward becoming independent researchers.”

The Ph.D. in biomedical sciences program will cover a range of topics, including immunology, virology, neuroscience and genetics. After completing core courses, students will select advanced courses with their faculty mentor, tailoring the students’ research to their areas of interest.

“This new Ph.D. program in biomedical sciences is a testament to Georgia Southern University’s commitment to advancing health care innovation,” said provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs Avinandan Mukherjee, Ph.D. “By fostering top-tier research and cultivating skilled professionals, we are directly contributing to the economic vitality and robust health of our region and the broader health care industry.”

The addition of a terminal degree in the field of biomedical sciences will complement the Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences degree added in 2025 and build on the College of Science and Mathematics’ strong research foundation.

“The biomedical sciences Ph.D. is a major step forward, fundamentally strengthening our research enterprise,” Huggins said. “This program is specifically designed to address complex, cutting-edge challenges in biomedicine, which will attract top-tier faculty and secure greater external funding, solidifying our standing as a leading research institution."

The new doctoral program adds to the college’s degree program portfolio to now include three Ph.D. programs: biomedical sciences, environmental science and materials science. The College of Science and Mathematics offers modern teaching and research facilities, including geospatial technology labs, an aquatics lab, microscopy and mass spectrometry suites and Core Research Laboratory.

Additional resources such as animal care spaces, greenhouses, a herbarium and an insectary further support faculty and student projects. The college also operates an undergraduate research office that encourages students to compete for grants and present at research symposia.



