Georgia Southern Prayer Walk returns to Sweetheart Circle
Georgia Southern University students, staff and members of the community participated Thursday evening in a Prayer Walk on Sweetheart Circle in the heart of the campus. The Walk brought folks together in a shared moment of prayer and worship.
The event included a worship session, shared testimonials and concluded with a candlelight walk around different parts of campus.