Georgia Southern Prayer Walk returns to Sweetheart Circle

Georgia Southern University students, staff and members of the community participated Thursday evening in a Prayer Walk on Sweetheart Circle in the heart of the campus. The Walk brought folks together in a shared moment of prayer and worship.

The event included a worship session, shared testimonials and concluded with a candlelight walk around different parts of campus.

Georgia Southern freshman Sage Collier, kneeling in front of group, prays with, left to right, freshman Bella Bloxham, senior Reniker Nobes and sophomores Mallie Crawford, Carter Frost and Ginger Mctier. - photo by Jason Martin



GS President Kyle Marrero and First Lady Dr. Jane Marrero listen to a testimonial at the Prayer Walk. - photo by Jason Martin



Students break into groups to share their own prayers. - photo by Jason Martin


