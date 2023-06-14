Georgia Southern great Peterson doesn't mind looking back

SPRINGFIELD — There are days, maybe when his family is asleep, when Adrian Peterson will take a peek at the YouTube videos of his football highlights at Georgia Southern University.



"Every now and then, I'll pull it up and I'll be just, 'Hey, I was pretty good back then,'" said Peterson, after finishing a session of his free summer camp for students at Effingham County Middle School.

Pretty good? That's like saying, "Those Rocky Mountains are pretty tall." Or, "I-16 has a little construction going on."

On July 1, Peterson will turn 44. A whole generation may not know a lot about one of college football's greatest running backs. A perfect fit as a fullback in Paul Johnson's triple option offense, Peterson ran with power and displayed great vision while registering 48 straight 100-yard games (36 in the regular season) and finishing his four years with more than 9,000 rushing yards.

He led GS to Football Championship Subdivision national titles in 1999 and 2000. The 1999 team averaged 50 points a game.

Numbers tell one story. The Internet backs it up with the flashback of "The Run" — a bowling ball-like 58-yard scamper through the Youngstown State defense in the 1999 championship game. A year later, he had a similar game-winning play to rally the Eagles past Montana.

"During that time, it was like being in the movie," Peterson said. "I didn't understand what all that meant. It doesn't hit you until you grow older. Not even 'The Run,' the next year, the 333 (school single-game rushing mark) and five touchdowns against UMass, the play against Montana — now you think about it and … man … OK."

These days, Peterson works at Georgia Southern as the director of student/athlete development. In many ways, he takes the ball and runs with it. He said his job entails helping young athletes make the transition from high school to college, making sure they're taking the right classes, getting them in internships, and eventually broadening their networks for the real world ahead.

He does some public speaking and, in the summer, runs a free camp for children in fourth to eighth grades. The camp held the first week in June was sponsored by Effingham County schools.

Peterson puts the kids through drills of speed and agility, strength and conditioning. The camp at Effingham County Middle School is an hour long. Then he hops in his car and drives to South Effingham to do it all over again.