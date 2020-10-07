Georgia Southern football game with Appalachian State postponed

Georgia Southern's football game against Appalachian State, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium, has been postponed. In a release sent Wednesday morning from Georgia Southern Athletics, the action was taken "to help with student-athlete safety and welfare within the Mountaineers' football program."

The two schools, with support from the Sun Belt Conference, have rescheduled the game for Saturday, Dec. 12, in Statesboro.

Game time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Ticket holders will use their original App State game tickets for the rescheduled game on Saturday, Dec. 12.

