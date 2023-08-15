Georgia Southern enrollment rising some after 2022 drop

Last year's drop

Enrollment overall at the 26 University System of Georgia institutions fell 1.8% from fall semester 2021 to fall 2022, according to the USG's report released last November. While enrollment grew by 1.2% at the top research universities — Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia, Georgia State University and Augusta University — it declined in the system's three other categories of schools. Comprehensive universities — the category the state places Georgia Southern in along with Kennesaw State, the University of West Georgia and Valdosta State — saw a 3.7% enrollment decline as a group, while smaller "state" universities were down 5.7% and state colleges dropped 2.4%.

Enrollment officers have identified two major factors in that decline, both rooted in the COVID-19 pandemic, Ballagh observed. The first was the lateness of the University System of Georgia's decision to wave requirements for scores from admissions tests, such as the SAT and ACT, after four of the five neighboring states — Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee — had chosen to make test scores optional. Florida still required the scores, and Tennessee has now returned to requiring them.

"We found that our freshman classes were smaller last year," Ballagh said. "We actually had a lot of students that graduated from Georgia high schools that chose to go out of state, and that was related to admission requirements that were not yet in place for USG institutions."

The USG Board of Regents did ultimately make test scores optional for fall 2022 admissions to most of its schools when students met certain requirements for high school grades. But this was first announced in March 2022, which Ballagh notes was "pretty late in the enrollment and recruitment cycle" for first-year students.

"So we started seeing that a lot of students had already made choices to go elsewhere based on the fact that they did not have test scores, had not taken the test, and so they couldn't even meet our admission requirements," she said.

The Board of Regents remedied this for fall 2023, extending the test scores waiver last fall, one year in advance. Students with a high school grade point average of 3.2 — calculated by the University System's rules — can gain admission to Georgia Southern and the other three "comprehensive" universities without submitting test scores.

The GPAs required for the waiver are higher, 3.4, for Augusta University and Georgia State University, and lower, 3.0, for the smaller "state" universities. These waivers have now been extended through the 2024–25 academic year. Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia and Georgia College & State University still require test scores.

"We think the fact that we have been test-optional for the entire recruitment cycle has helped, so we are actually seeing more students stay in Georgia. That was one of (University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue's) goals this year," Ballagh said.

Another thing helping this year, she said, is that the Legislature and Gov. Brian Kemp in their budget funded HOPE scholarships to cover 100% of tuition at University System schools. The scholarships previously covered about 90% of tuition for students with a GPA of 3.0 or better. They still don't cover fees and other college costs, but the lottery-funded scholarships eliminate tuition for many students.

Another factor

Another factor in the generalized 2023 enrollment decline, one that affected schools in other states as well, was an increase in the number of high school students deciding not to go to college during or after the pandemic.

"We've increasingly seen more students choosing not to enroll in the university after they graduate from high school," Ballagh said. "Some of them have gone to work directly from high school at larger percentages."

But this fall, by her estimates, Georgia Southern is on track to have approximately 4,600 freshmen, across all campuses, up from 4,260 first-year students last fall.

Dual enrollment

Georgia Southern is also seeing an increase in dual enrollment students, the 11th- and 12th-graders who earn both high school and university credits for taking university courses, free of charge. Last fall the university had 799 dual enrollment students.

"This year, we'll have over 1,000," Ballagh said.

Graduate student enrollment is also up significantly, from about 3,503 last year to probably about 3,800, she said.

At this point, Ballagh doesn't have an estimate of the breakdown of enrollment among the three brick-and-mortar campuses.

"But our campus that's seen the largest growth is actually our fully online program, which is not surprising," she said.

This refers to students taking programs that can be completed exclusively online. Georgia Southern is seeing growth from its new fully online criminal justice program for undergraduates. The College of Education's courses for working teachers make up the bulk of the university's graduate programs, and most are available in all-online format.

Recruiting & retaining

To maintain its enrollment, the university is directing recruiting efforts at parents of prospective students and also working to retain students already enrolled.

The Eagle Experience, aimed at retaining students by building personal connections to Georgia Southern and its campus communities, garnered NASPA Excellence Awards from the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators both last year and this, the program's first two years of existence.

"That happens during the first several weeks of fall term when we have tons of events and activities to try to get our students engaged back on campus … so that they can meet one another, begin to socialize with one another, get invested in the college community, find their people on campus, and by doing that, we actually have data that students that are more involved on campus are retained at a higher rate," Ballagh said.