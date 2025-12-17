Georgia Southern celebrates fall 2025 graduates

Georgia Southern held the first of its Fall 2025 Commencement ceremonies Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. inside Paulson Stadium. Emmy Award-winning sports anchor Carla Metts, a 2014 Georgia Southern University graduate, was the featured speaker.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m., additional commencement ceremonies will be held inside the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center, where Double Eagle graduate Jaime Weeks, an executive with the Wendy's Company, will serve as the keynote speaker.

The Armstrong campus in Savannah held a commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 13. Approximately 2,200 students will graduate with associate, baccalaureate, master's, specialist or doctoral degrees at the three ceremonies.