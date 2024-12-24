Georgia Power hiking rates next month

ATLANTA — Georgia energy regulators have signed off on a 3.5% rate increase for customers of Georgia Power. Members of the state Public Service Commission (PSC) unanimously approved the increase Tuesday, which will raise average residential customer bills by $5.48 per month. The rate hike is the latest of a series of increases the PSC has granted Georgia Power during the last couple of years that have raised monthly bills by more than $40.
