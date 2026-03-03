Georgia lawmakers seek to reduce insurance costs

ATLANTA — After approving one-time income and property tax rebates for Georgians earlier this week, the state House returned with four more affordability measures, this time aimed at insurance costs.

The legislation passed by the House Thursday aims to curb excess insurance industry billing and profits while increasing what’s covered and punishing drivers for inadequate insurance.

“Georgia is leading the nation in tackling affordability and driving down the cost of living for our neighbors — from energy and healthcare to housing and now insurance,” House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, said in a statement after the insurance bills passed with commanding bipartisan majorities, one of them unanimously.

This was one day after the House and Senate approved a midyear budget that returns $2 billion to taxpayers in the form of one-time property and income tax rebates.

The insurance measures now headed to the Senate take several approaches.

House Bill 1262 would increase fines against insurance companies for surprise billing, failure to cover mental health treatment, and other violations. House Bill 1263 would reduce the amount of time companies can take before seeking refunds for premium tax payment errors.

House Bill 1274 would require rate decreases by insurance companies that notch profits exceeding 5% of projections for three straight years.

House Bill 1344 would increase nearly 40 outdated insurance fines in state law, and it would hand the Office of the Insurance Commissioner John King more authority to levy fines. It also would amend uninsured motorist laws by allowing police to cite drivers who operate a vehicle while “excluded” from the owner’s insurance. Owners who give excluded drivers the keys would face a misdemeanor charge that could result in up to a year in jail, plus a $1,000 fine.

Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, introduced the latter two bills. He also led a study committee on insurance rates that Burns appointed last year and that shaped the House’s new approach to insurance.

Reeves said King asked for some of the measures, adding that the insurance commissioner told him a Florida bill like HB 1274 had resulted in a $1 billion rebate to customers there.

It might be a while before something like that happens in Georgia. Insurance companies would need to be highly profitable first.

During a hearing in mid-February on HB 1274, a fellow Republican asked Reeves to remind him the last time a Georgia insurer had profits over 5%.

“For three straight years?” Reeves asked him.

“For three straight years,” responded his colleague, Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe, a member of the House Insurance Committee.

“That’s been a while,” Reeves said.

Williamson said insurance company profitability was the problem in Georgia. He said he applauded the goal of limiting profits. “But I do want to point out for the benefit of the audience that this has not happened in a very long time.”

Reeves agreed.