Georgia House Republicans stick with leadership team for the next two years Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, speaks during the opening day of the Georgia General Assembly, Jan. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Republicans renominated Burns as speaker, a position that is traditionally the second-most influential post in state government behind the governor. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/file) ATLANTA — Georgia House Republicans decided Tuesday to keep their leadership team for the next two years.