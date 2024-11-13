By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia House Republicans stick with leadership team for the next two years
Burns renominated
Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, speaks during the opening day of the Georgia General Assembly, Jan. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Republicans renominated Burns as speaker, a position that is traditionally the second-most influential post in state government behind the governor. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/file)
ATLANTA — Georgia House Republicans decided Tuesday to keep their leadership team for the next two years.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter