Georgia getting two new college and career academies

ATLANTA – Georgia is adding two college and career academies to the 55 already serving more than 45,000 high school students across the state, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.

The Technical College System of Georgia’s governing board has approved $3 million in bonds and a $100,000 cash investment to each of the two new academies, to be located in Monroe and Dooly counties.

“These new academies will open doors for hardworking Georgians to pursue new opportunities and grow their skill set so that they find success in the No.-1 state for business,” Kemp said. “As we continue to see unprecedented levels of job creation and investment in the Peach State, we know we need to expand our workforce to sustain our position as the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Innovative approaches like these academies will help us do that.”

College and career academies are partnerships between a local school system, a community college, and a local business or industry to teach students skills suited to the workforce needs of a particular community.

In this case, Central Georgia Technical College will partner with the Monroe and Dooly school systems to launch the two college and career academies.

“College and career academies play an important role in ensuring business and industry have a pipeline of skilled talent here in Georgia,” said Greg Dozier, commissioner of the technical college system. “When we provide high school students more learning opportunities that connect the classroom to the workplace, we are opening doors to meaningful careers for students while filling a workforce need in the community. It’s a win-win.”

Georgia’s college and career academies program was created in 2007 by then-Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.