Georgia Department of Natural Resources now offering 'Bass' conservation license plates for purchase

When you purchase the brand-new specialty license plate tag featuring a largemouth bass for your vehicle or your trailer, you are supporting bass conservation in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“This new license plate, now available at your county tag office, showcases a largemouth bass leaping from the water and helps fund real conservation efforts that protect Georgia’s native black bass species, improve fish habitat and bass populations, and support research and stocking across our lakes and rivers,” said Chief of Fisheries Management Scott Robinson. “This new license plate is the perfect way to show off your passion for fishing AND give back to the species you pursue.”

The development of the specialty plate marks the achievement of a long-standing goal for the Fisheries Section, Robinson said. Legislative approval secured in the past fiscal year officially authorized the creation of the tag, which will generate dedicated funding for the conservation and management of Georgia’s diverse black bass species.

The plate was designed by anglers, for anglers. To bring the concept to life, DNR requested design concepts from a variety of artists, emphasizing creativity and scientific accuracy. After reviewing multiple submissions, the agency selected Georgia native and avid angler Jared Knox as the featured artist. Fisheries staff and the Communications, Education & Outreach team collaborated with Knox to refine the plate’s artwork, ensuring the featured bass was lifelike, anatomically correct and visually compelling.

Revenue generated from sales of the Black Bass Conservation plate will directly support WRD fisheries programs, including:

• Conservation and restoration of black bass species

• Habitat enhancement and water quality projects

• Fisheries research and monitoring

• Hatchery production and stocking of largemouth bass, shoal bass, and other popular black bass species

• Education and outreach efforts

These funds will help sustain the quality of bass fishing that Georgia anglers value, while supporting long-term conservation statewide.





Availability and cost

Georgia residents can now request the Black Bass Conservation specialty plate at their local county tag office.

The plate costs $45 each year – $20 more than a standard plate fees. $19 of the extra cost goes back to black bass conservation the first year, and $20 each year after that.

For more information about wildlife license plates, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/licenseplates



