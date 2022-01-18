Georgia agent promises thorough probe of shooting by deputy

KNOXVILLE, Ga. — Investigators say they have conducted numerous interviews as part of the probe into the shooting death of a man by a sheriff's deputy in central Georgia.



At a news conference on Tuesday, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Jerry Jones did not provide any new details about the January 9 shooting of 47-year-old Denrick Demond Stallings by a Crawford County sheriff's deputy following an attempted traffic stop. But Jones said the goal was to leave "no stone unturned."

"We will be thorough to ensure that we've got an accurate account of what happened that day," he said.

He was joined by Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, who said she had many questions about the shooting.

The GBI has previously said the deputy tried to pull over Stallings, of Roberta, for speeding, but he refused to stop and led the deputy on a chase of several miles. Stallings crashed his car and tried to run away, GBI said.

The deputy chasing Stallings shot at him with an electric stun gun, causing Stallings to fall. But investigators said Stallings then fought with the deputy and went for the deputy's gun. The deputy shot Stallings, who died before he could be taken to a hospital, GBI said. No one else was injured.

The deputy, who was involved in a previous fatal shooting, has been placed on administrative leave, according to news outlets.



