GBI: No updates yet in triple homicide investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office are asking again for the public’s help in finding the killer or killers of three Bulloch County residents who were shot to death on the Fourth of July.

In an email Monday evening, Nelly Miles, director for Public & Governmental Affairs with the GBI, said “There are no new updates to report in the investigation.”

“We need any information that will help identify the shooter or shooters,” Miles said.

Neither the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office nor the GBI has released any other details about the killings. No description of a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

On July 4, the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office was called to Lundy’s Trailer Park off Miller Street Extension around 7 p.m., where they found Brittany Sneed Mack, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds on the porch of a residence. She died on the way to the hospital.

Members of the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office and the Statesboro Police Department’s Special Response Team then entered the residence and found Travis Sneed, 37, and Kristina Soles, 37, both dead from gunshot wounds.

This case is active and ongoing and law enforcement is requesting that anyone with information contact the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office at (912) 764–8888 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871–1121.

Tips may also be submitted by calling (800) 597- 8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.