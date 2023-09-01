GBI-led 'Sneaky Peach' operation nets 26 arrests

Twenty-six individuals were arrested over an 11-day period in a statewide child exploitation operation named “Operation Sneaky Peach.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit along with 24 participating agencies that are all part of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force participated in the operation.

Sneaky Peach was a statewide, multi-jurisdictional coordinated effort by all agencies involved to identify and arrest individuals involved in technology facilitated crimes against children. The operation involved three months of planning and included both proactive and reactive cases investigated by the GBI and affiliate agencies with the Georgia ICAC Task Force.

Proactive investigations consisted of targeting peer-to-peer network users sharing Child Sexual Abuse Material, commonly known as child pornography, and undercover chat investigations targeting those that communicate with and arrange to meet what is believed to be a child for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts.

Reactive investigations consisted of working CyberTips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that involved the possession, distribution, and/or manufacturing of CSAM.

During Operation Sneaky Peach, law enforcement agencies with the Georgia ICAC Task Force executed 34 residential search warrants and three additional enforcement actions in 28 counties across Georgia. These search warrants and other enforcement actions resulted in the arrest of 26 individuals.

Digital forensic investigators previewed 296 electronic devices on scene and seized 281 electronic devices to include cellular phones, tablets, computers, hard drives, and various electronic data store devices.

Sneaky Peach identified 30 children that were residing in households where online child sexual exploitation was occurring. Four of those arrested as a result of the operation admitted to current or prior hands-on sexual offenses against a child.

The following individuals were among 26 arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children and other related offenses.

Christopher Williams, 37, and Kieran Michael O’Connor, 31, Hinesville

Randy Ho, 22, Forest Park

William Ellis, 33, Cleveland

Russell Summerville, 38, Athens

Jeffery Lynn, 51, Rossville

Michael Beane, 58, Waycross

James Lail, 48, Macon

Jeremy Gunn, 33, Fayetteville

Douglas Strong, 64, Auburn

Bennie House, 35, East Ellijay

Thaddeus Anderson, 34, and Ethan Cook, 18, Canton

Jimmy Evans, 65, Milledgeville

Paul Angel, 70, Danielsville

Trent Bailey, 33, Hartwell

Brian Jones, 38, Roopville

Carl Hill, 42, Cartersville

Damian Wright, 22, Acworth

Dustin Bohrer, 39, St. Simons Island

Carey William Wiley Lewis, 35, Savannah

Trevious Murrell, 35, Americus

Jesse Kelley, 31, Talking Rock

David Latta, 52, Lawrenceville

Zachary Mitchell Allen, 40, Decatur

More arrests may be forthcoming in this investigation once complete forensic processing of the seized electronic devices have occurred.

Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at (404) 270-8870.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (800) 597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online



