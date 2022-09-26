GBI investigating fatal shooting in Screven

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting incident Sunday in Screven County that left a man dead and a woman wounded.

According to a release from the GBI, deputies with the Screven County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call shortly after noon Sunday on Friendship Road about shots fired and two people being shot.

At the scene, deputies found 29-year-old Roderick Denzell Jenkins shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 19-year-old woman also was found shot at the scene and taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah where she is in stable condition.

The Screven Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assistance with the shooting inquiry Sunday afternoon.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Jenkins, according to the release.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 564-2013 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121.

Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling (800) 597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.