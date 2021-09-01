GBI: East Point juvenile charged in Bulloch triple homicide

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged a 16-year-old from East Point with the murder of three Bulloch County residents on the Fourth of July.

A juvenile, Rolando Millan is being charged with felony murder according to a release from the GBI Wednesday afternoon. Brittany Sneed Mack, Travis Sneed and Kristina Soles were all shot to death at Lundy’s Trailer Park off Miller Street Extension. The GBI said Millan is in custody at the Youth Detention Center in Augusta on unrelated charges.

Though being held in Augusta, the GBI said Millan is from East Point, a city just south of Atlanta. No other details of the arrest were released.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Todd Hutchens said a press conference will be held Thursday morning at the GBI office in Statesboro regarding Millan’s arrest.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement of the arrest, neither the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office nor the GBI had released any other details about the killings. No description of a possible suspect or suspects was released to the public.

On July 4, the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office was called to Lundy’s Trailer Park off Miller Street Extension around 7 p.m., where they found Mack, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds on the porch of a residence. She died on the way to the hospital.

Members of the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office and the Statesboro Police Department’s Special Response Team then entered the residence and found Sneed, 37, and Soles, 37, both dead from gunshot wounds.

The GBI said the case remains active and ongoing and law enforcement is requesting that anyone with information contact the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office at (912) 764–8888 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871–1121.

Tips may also be submitted by calling (800) 597- 8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.