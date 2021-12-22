GBI charges Claxton man, 21, with murder in baby’s death

Daequan Deeshawn Roberts, 21, of Claxton was arrested Dec. 15 during a Georgia State Patrol traffic stop in Bulloch County on warrants obtained by the GBI charging him with murder, aggravated battery and child cruelty in the recent death of an 10-month-old boy in Claxton.

An initial Georgia Bureau of Investigation press release stated that around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 29, the baby’s mother’s boyfriend, now identified as Roberts, brought the child to Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton when the child became unresponsive. Hospital personnel performed treatment, but the child died. Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards requested that the GBI assist with the investigation, and a search was conducted later that day in and near an apartment on South Clark Street in Claxton, identified by Edwards as the crime scene.

The child’s body was sent to a GBI crime lab, and autopsy results were returned the next week, said Special Agent in Charge Chris DeMarco of the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro. He said GBI agents began actively seeking Roberts and obtained the warrants based on results of their own investigation as well as word from the medical examiner that the death would be ruled a homicide due to blunt-force trauma.

“We tried to get him to turn himself in, and he did not, and then he fled, and that’s why we were actively looking for him,” DeMarco said. “Then GSP happened to see him during a traffic stop, and he was taken into custody based on those warrants.”

He confirmed that the child’s name as Deshawn Arkale Williams. An obituary posted by Moody’s Funeral Home stated that Deshawn, age 10 months, attended the Early Childhood program at Claxton Head Start. Surviving family members reside in Claxton, Savannah, Statesboro and Glennville. Another man was named as the baby’s father, but Roberts was also named among the survivors.

Taken upon arrest to the Bulloch County Jail, Roberts was transferred to the Tattnall County Jail, which serves Evans County on contract. He remains in jail after a judge denied him bond at a first appearance hearing, Edwards said Wednesday.