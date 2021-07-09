GBI: Boro triple shooting confirmed as homicides

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking the public’s help in finding the killer or killers of three Bulloch County residents who were shot to death on the Fourth of July.

Autopsies performed Thursday at the GBI‘s Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler confirmed the shooting deaths of Brittany Sneed Mack, Travis Sneed and Kristina Soles as homicides, said Nelly Miles, director for Public & Governmental Affairs with the GBI.

“We need any information that will help identify the shooter or shooters,” Miles said.

Neither the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office nor the GBI has released any other details about the killings. On Monday, Bulloch County Chief Deputy Bill Black said, “Based on the information we have at this time, this was not a random shooting.”

No description of a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

On Sunday, the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office was called to Lundy’s Trailer Park off Miller Street Extension around 7 p.m., where they found Mack, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds on the porch of a residence. She died on the way to the hospital.

Members of the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office and the Statesboro Police Department’s Special Response Team then entered the residence and found Sneed, 37, and Soles, 37, both dead from gunshot wounds.

This case is active and ongoing and law enforcement is requesting that anyone with information contact the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office at (912) 764–8888 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871–1121.

Tips may also be submitted by calling (800) 597- 8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.



