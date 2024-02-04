Garrett Darsey named president, CEO at First Bank of Coastal Georgia

A graduate of both Georgia Southern University and Southeast Bulloch High School, Garrett Darsey was promoted to the position of president and CEO at First Bank of Coastal Georgia.

Headquartered in Pembroke and with a second bank in Richmond Hill, Darsey, 29, will lead the two-branch bank.

A member of the Southeast Bulloch class of 2013, Darsey earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance in 2018 from Georgia Southern, where he also was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

After graduation, former bank CEO Doyce Mullis, Jr. hired Darsey to be the bank’s loan processor. He was promoted to assistant vice president for Compliance and Administration in January 2021, and then vice president in January 2023. Mullis and the board of directors promoted Darsey to president in December 2023.

He completed the Community Bankers Association Consumer Lending School in 2019 and the Community Bankers Association Leadership Academy in 2020. Also, Darsey holds a certification with Bloomberg Market Concepts.

He was a member of the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce Leadership Bulloch class of 2023. Darsey has served as a member of the Finance Committee and is currently a member of the Board of Trustees at Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro.

Martin promoted to executive vice president

Chris Martin, 50, was recently promoted to executive vice president of First Bank of Coastal Georgia.

Martin is a member of the Pinewood Christian Academy class of 1992. He earned his diploma in Computer Information Systems from Ogeechee Technical College. He has training in current Federal Lending Regulations, and has completed Consumer and Commercial Lending Schools, and Advanced Bank Secrecy Act Officers School.

Martin began working with First Bank of Coastal Georgia in 2012. He has served in the areas of Levy Operations, information technology, and human resources. In addition, Martin has served as the automated clearing house manager and the BSA officer. He also worked at South Georgia Bank in customer service and as a loan processor.

In addition to his banking experience, Martin has served in the automotive industry in sales and leasing, and as a finance manager. He is a member of the National Vocational Technology Honor Society, enjoys football and other outdoor activities.