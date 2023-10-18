By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Ga. House Rural Development Council meets in Boro next week
The Georgia Legislature’s House Rural Development Council, co-chaired by state Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, and Rep. Mack Jackson, D-Sandersville, will hold its next series of meetings Oct. 25 and 26 on the Georgia Southern University campus in Statesboro.

Both meetings, the first 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, and the second 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, will be held in the Nessmith-Lane Conference Center Ballroom, 847 Plant Drive.

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, who is also the representative from the 159th District, is scheduled to speak to the council at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rep. Butch Parrish, R-Swainsboro, 158th District, chairs the House Special Committee on Healthcare and is an ex officio member of the council, and Rep. Lehman Franklin, R-Statesboro, 160th District, has said he plans to attend.

Rural health care is a major topic for presentations on the agenda.

