Ga. House Rural Development Council meets in Boro next week

The Georgia Legislature’s House Rural Development Council, co-chaired by state Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, and Rep. Mack Jackson, D-Sandersville, will hold its next series of meetings Oct. 25 and 26 on the Georgia Southern University campus in Statesboro.

Both meetings, the first 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, and the second 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, will be held in the Nessmith-Lane Conference Center Ballroom, 847 Plant Drive.

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, who is also the representative from the 159th District, is scheduled to speak to the council at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rep. Butch Parrish, R-Swainsboro, 158th District, chairs the House Special Committee on Healthcare and is an ex officio member of the council, and Rep. Lehman Franklin, R-Statesboro, 160th District, has said he plans to attend.

Rural health care is a major topic for presentations on the agenda.