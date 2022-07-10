Fun explodes at Firecracker Fest — even if fireworks didn't

The annual Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek was a little less "boomtastic" this year than in years past — but organizers say a possible makeup date may be coming.

Desireae Evors, left, gets some help from Dana Deloach with rounding up son Axton, 3, while enjoying some of the live music during the Firecracker Fest. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Due to an incident at a show prior to the one scheduled locally, Zambelli's Fireworks had to cancel the July 3 date that was set for Statesboro. Kimberly Sharpe with the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department says that the county will make a decision about a possible makeup date after a discussion with the fireworks production company.

Ace Bourgeois, 17, wears his patriotism in his hair during the Firecracker Fest . - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



But despite the lack of fireworks, Firecracker Fest went on as planned, and the park was filled with area residents eager to celebrate the nation's independence.

Perhaps to channel something cool on a sweltering day, Kylie Worrell, 9, gets snowflakes from face-painting specialist Amanda Scarboro during the Firecracker Fest. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



"We did have a great turnout and a wonderful evening at the park despite the disappointment of the fireworks," Sharpe said.



