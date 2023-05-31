Free summer meal program for students gets underway

Bulloch County Schools will host a free Summer Nutrition Program during the month of June to provide breakfast and lunch to any children ages 18 and under and any students who are over 18 who have been diagnosed with a state-defined mental or physical disability.



According to a release from Bulloch County Schools, all sites are open to any child. They are not limited by school zones or residency.

For the 2023 summer, families have the choice to either pick up a box of meals each week or to go to a school cafeteria on weekdays for sit-down meal service for their child.

Multiple locations are available to best provide service throughout the county. Sites are selected based on federal guidelines for the program. For this reason, the school district is unable to place sites at each school.

Families do not have to pre-register or pre-order to receive meals. The program also provides free breakfasts and lunches to children who participate in the school district's Summer Learning Opportunities program.

Meal schedule

➤ Weekly Meal Pick-Up Service: Every Monday in June, 8 a.m.–noon

▲ Statesboro High School, 10 Coach Lee Hill Blvd., Statesboro

▲ Nevils Elementary School, 8438 Nevils Groveland Road, Statesboro

▲ Portal Middle High School, 27245 U.S. Highway 80 West, Portal

Drive to the front of a school site, and nutrition staff will give you a box of food for each child. Children do not have to be in the vehicle for a parent or guardian to pick up meals. The box will contain perishable and non-perishable food for five breakfasts and five lunches.

On June 5, the boxes also will contain a free children's book from the Statesboro Regional Library.

➤ Daily On-Site Breakfast & Lunch Meal Service: Monday–Friday, May 31–June 30; breakfast served 7:45 a.m.–8:30 a.m., lunch served 11:30 a.m.–noon

▲ Mattie Lively Elementary School, 204 Debbie Dr., Statesboro

▲ Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 421 W. Main St., Statesboro

▲ Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1200 Cawana Road, Statesboro

Children may come to these sites each weekday to eat a single breakfast, lunch or both on-site during designated times. Federal regulations do not permit any food to leave the site for this option.

Bulloch County Schools is able to provide its Summer Feeding Program with support from the United States Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program. For more information, contact Desiree Yaeger, the school nutrition services director, at (912) 212-8620 or dyaeger@bullochschools.org.