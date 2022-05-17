Free ‘gently used’ clothing available May 21 at Trinity Episcopal

Did you know that the average American throws away about 81 pounds of clothing a year?

In an effort to counter these environmental challenges, Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a “Shop Your Neighbor’s Closet” event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21 in the Parish Hall.

Trinity is located at Veterans Memorial Highway and Country Club Road.

Members of the church have donated gently used, clean clothing and accessories of all sizes and for all ages and genders. Come refresh your wardrobe for free and give these items a new home.

According to a press release from the church, the event is part of Trinity Episcopal Church’s commitment to sponsoring events that encourage sustainable practices for the care of our environment.