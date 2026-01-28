Free film screening Sunday at the Averitt Center for the Arts

The Averitt Center for the Arts will host a free screening of the documentary "Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain's Journey," Sunday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. The film tells the powerful true story of a combat chaplain who enters battle unarmed, serving soldiers through faith, courage and selfless service. The film commemorates the legacy of the "Four Chaplains" and highlights the ongoing role of chaplains and faith leaders in military service. The screening is free and open to the public and is presented courtesy of the Averitt Center for the Arts, American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90 and Ogeechee Area Hospice.