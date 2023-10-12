Free ‘Family Fun Resource Day’ Saturday at Boys & Girls Club

Statesboro Village Builders, the city-sponsored initiative for youth mentorship and workforce development, is presenting a Family Fun Resource Day, this Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County, 1 Lee Hill Drive.

During the free, public event, adults can connect with local organizations to learn about services available in the community. Children can enjoy face painting, bouncy houses and arts and crafts.

There will also be free food, books and door prizes, interactive games and musical entertainment, according to information posted by the Statesboro city government on social media.